The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on May 19, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 14 may 2020



Person obliged to notify: UBS Group AG



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

6.655.171,00

6.655.104,45

Real

Real

Indirectly - (See attachment)

Physical Delivery

Convertible note

233.332,00

233.332,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - (UBS Asset Management (Japan) Ltd, UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.)

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

209.192,00

209.189,91

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - (UBS Switzerland AG)

Physical Delivery

Equity Swap

76,00

76,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - (UBS Hedge Fund Solutions LLC)

In cash



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,07 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

2,88 %

0,19 %

Voting rights

3,07 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

2,88 %

0,19 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=91082