DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020. május 20., szerda, 22:06
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on May 20, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 18 may 2020
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in percentages
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1051655 20.05.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]