DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest plc deutsch

2020. május 22., péntek, 10:58















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








22.05.2020 / 10:57




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Mark
Nachname(n): van Lonkhuyzen

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Elizabeth
Nachname(n): Para
Position: Member of the Board of Directors



b) Berichtigung

Werte für Preis und Volumen wurden vertauscht

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Media and Games Invest plc


b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: MT0000580101


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
1,20 EUR 684000,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1,2000 EUR 684000,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-05-15; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














22.05.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc

St. Christopher Street 168

VLT 1467 Valletta

Malta
Internet: https://media-and-games-invest.com/





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



59927  22.05.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum