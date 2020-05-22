





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Mark

Nachname(n):

van Lonkhuyzen



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Elizabeth

Nachname(n):

Para

Position:

Member of the Board of Directors







b) Berichtigung

Werte für Preis und Volumen wurden vertauscht



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Media and Games Invest plc





b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

MT0000580101





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

1,20 EUR





684000,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

1,2000 EUR





684000,0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-05-15; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



