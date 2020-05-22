DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest plc english

2020. május 22., péntek, 10:58















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








22.05.2020 / 10:57




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Mark
Last name(s): van Lonkhuyzen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Elizabeth
Last name(s): Para
Position: Member of the Board of Directors



b) Amendment

Values for price and volume were confounded

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest plc


b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: MT0000580101


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
1.20 EUR 684000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.2000 EUR 684000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-15; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














22.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest plc

St. Christopher Street 168

VLT 1467 Valletta

Malta
Internet: https://media-and-games-invest.com/





 
End of News DGAP News Service



59927  22.05.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum