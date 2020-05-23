DGAP-DD: Wirecard AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Eichelmann

2. Reason for the notification



Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Wirecard AG


529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: XS1960409198


b) Nature of the transaction

Automatic repayment of 300 BRC certificates in cash at maturity. Explanation: Automatic repayment of 300 Autocall Barrier Reverse Convertible certificates of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. subscribed in May 2019 (maturity 1 year, basket of 3 underlyings, including the Wirecard share) in cash at maturity of the certificates as follows: per certificate EUR 1,000.00; for 300 certificates a total of EUR 300,000.00.


Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-22; UTC±0


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














22.05.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
