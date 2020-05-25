



ENCAVIS AG increases shareholding to 100% in several solar parks

















25.05.2020 / 07:05









Corporate News

Encavis increases shareholding to 100% in several solar parks

Hamburg, May 25, 2020 - Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003) follows its strategy to own 100% of all solar parks within its corporate portfolio consequently. Latest acquisition of the residual shares (20%) of the Spanish major solar project La Cabrera (200 MW total capacity) from its strategic development partner Solarcentury is one bullit proof of this strategy.





Recently Encavis took over the remaining 49% of the solar park Brandenburg/Havel (18.7 MW total capacity) including the plot of land. Majority participation of 64% of the already fully consolidated solar park Bitterfeld (6 MW total capacity) had been acquired, too.

"We acquire systematically residual minority stakes of the few solar parks where we are yet not a 100% owner," welcomed Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, the latest acquisitions and added, "we will make use of such opportunities hereafter."





About ENCAVIS:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable sources listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power generators (IPPs). Encavis acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes in the area of institutional investors.

Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance was evaluated by ISS-oekom, one of the world"s leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS-oekom Prime label.

Further information on the company can be found at www.encavis.com



