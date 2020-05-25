DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG increases shareholding to 100% in several solar parks

2020. május 25., hétfő, 07:05







DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG


/ Key word(s): Acquisition/Investment






ENCAVIS AG increases shareholding to 100% in several solar parks








25.05.2020 / 07:05




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News



Encavis increases shareholding to 100% in several solar parks



Hamburg, May 25, 2020 - Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003) follows its strategy to own 100% of all solar parks within its corporate portfolio consequently. Latest acquisition of the residual shares (20%) of the Spanish major solar project La Cabrera (200 MW total capacity) from its strategic development partner Solarcentury is one bullit proof of this strategy.


Recently Encavis took over the remaining 49% of the solar park Brandenburg/Havel (18.7 MW total capacity) including the plot of land. Majority participation of 64% of the already fully consolidated solar park Bitterfeld (6 MW total capacity) had been acquired, too.



"We acquire systematically residual minority stakes of the few solar parks where we are yet not a 100% owner," welcomed Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, the latest acquisitions and added, "we will make use of such opportunities hereafter."

 



About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable sources listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power generators (IPPs). Encavis acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes in the area of institutional investors.



Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance was evaluated by ISS-oekom, one of the world"s leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS-oekom Prime label.



Further information on the company can be found at www.encavis.com




Contact:



Encavis AG


Jörg Peters

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

------------------------------------------------------------

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg


Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242

Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129

e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis













25.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1054041





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1054041  25.05.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1054041&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum