DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG increases shareholding to 100% in several solar parks
2020. május 25., hétfő, 07:05
Encavis increases shareholding to 100% in several solar parks
Hamburg, May 25, 2020 - Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003) follows its strategy to own 100% of all solar parks within its corporate portfolio consequently. Latest acquisition of the residual shares (20%) of the Spanish major solar project La Cabrera (200 MW total capacity) from its strategic development partner Solarcentury is one bullit proof of this strategy.
"We acquire systematically residual minority stakes of the few solar parks where we are yet not a 100% owner," welcomed Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, the latest acquisitions and added, "we will make use of such opportunities hereafter."
About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance was evaluated by ISS-oekom, one of the world"s leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS-oekom Prime label.
Further information on the company can be found at www.encavis.com
Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
------------------------------------------------------------
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242
Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129
e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1054041
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1054041 25.05.2020
