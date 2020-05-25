



Press Release

DIC Asset AG Plans Virtual General Meeting on 8 July 2020 -

Dividend Proposal of EUR 0.66 per Share Confirmed

Frankfurt am Main, 25 May 2020. The management board of DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany"s leading listed property companies, decided together with the supervisory board to convene the annual general meeting, which had originally been scheduled for 17 March 2020 but then postponed due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, now on 8 July as virtual general meeting without shareholder, authorised representatives and guests in physical attendance. The event is to be broadcast live to shareholders and shareholder representatives via an internet portal. This shareholder portal will also give shareholders and shareholder representatives the opportunity to exercise their voting rights by mail-in vote or by authorising the company"s proxies. The company"s decision complies with the "Act to Mitigate the Consequences of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Civil, Insolvency and Criminal Proceedings," a law passed by the German Parliament in March 2020.

"It is our chief priority to safeguard the health of our shareholders, our employees, all third-party service providers and guests. At this time, it would be impossible to convene a face-to-face event with the same number of attendees as the annual general meetings of previous years because of the ban on mass gatherings imposed by the Federal Government probably until 31 August 2020. The virtual event will permit the adoption of the resolutions by the general meeting at an earlier time - which also enables an earlier distribution of the dividend," said CEO Sonja Wärntges as she commented the decision.

DIC Asset AG will propose a dividend in the unchanged amount of EUR 0.66 per share, with shareholders given the choice of receiving their dividend as cash pay-out or in the form of new shares ("scrip dividend"). In conjunction with the timely notification of the shareholder meeting by the end of May 2020, all shareholders will be briefed on the details and agenda of the virtual event, and on how to exercise their shareholder rights.

