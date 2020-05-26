

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Schlagwort(e): Quartalsergebnis/Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilung





ENCAVIS AG: Quartalsergebnisse und insbesondere Cashflow Q1/3M 2020 über Erwartungen





25.05.2020 / 17:48 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Ad-hoc-Mitteilung:



Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR









Hamburg, 25. Mai 2020 - Der Vorstand, der im SDAX notierten Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard), veröffentlicht bereits vorab zur geplanten Zwischenmitteilung Q1/3M 2020 am Mittwoch, den 27. Mai 2020, die wesentlichen Key Performance Indikatoren zum ersten Quartal 2020:



Umsatz legt um rund 10% auf EUR 65,2 Mio. zu (Q1/2019 EUR 59,5 Mio.)



Operatives Ergebnis EBITDA steigt um 13% auf EUR 50,6 Mio. (Q1/2019 EUR 44,7 Mio.)



Operatives Ergebnis EBIT steigt um 20% auf EUR 28,1 Mio. (Q1/2019 EUR 23,4 Mio.)



Operatives Ergebnis je Aktie legt um 60% auf EUR 0,08 zu (Q1/2019 EUR 0,05)



Operativer Cashflow profitiert von einem positiven Einmaleffekt in Höhe von EUR 18 Mio.



und erreicht EUR 50,8 Mio. (Q1/2019 EUR 15,9 Mio.)









Über Encavis:



Die Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) ist ein im SDAX der Deutschen Börse gelisteter Produzent von Strom aus Erneuerbaren Energien. Als einer der führenden konzernunabhängigen Stromproduzenten (IPPs) erwirbt und betreibt Encavis Solarkraftwerke und (Onshore-)Windparks in ganz Europa. Die Anlagen zur nachhaltigen Energieerzeugung erwirtschaften stabile Rückflüsse durch garantierte Einspeisevergütungen oder langfristige Abnahmeverträge (PPAs). Innerhalb des Encavis-Konzerns ist die Encavis Asset Management AG auf den Bereich Institutioneller Anleger spezialisiert. Die Encavis Technical Services GmbH ist die konzerneigene Service-Einheit für die technische Betriebsführung von Solarparks.



Weitere Informationen zum Unternehmen finden Sie unter www.encavis.com







Kontakt:



Encavis AG

Jörg Peters



Leiter/Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations



------------------------------------------------------------



Große Elbstraße 59



22767 Hamburg





Fon: + 49 (0)40 37 85 62-242



Fax: + 49 (0)40 37 85 62-129



e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com



http://www.encavis.com



twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis

Jörg PetersLeiter/Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations------------------------------------------------------------Große Elbstraße 5922767 HamburgFon: + 49 (0)40 37 85 62-242Fax: + 49 (0)40 37 85 62-129e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.comhttp://www.encavis.comtwitter: https://twitter.com/encavis













25.05.2020 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



