DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG: Quartalsergebnisse und insbesondere Cashflow Q1/3M 2020 über Erwartungen

2020. május 25., hétfő, 17:48





ENCAVIS AG: Quartalsergebnisse und insbesondere Cashflow Q1/3M 2020 über Erwartungen


25.05.2020 / 17:48 CET/CEST


Ad-hoc-Mitteilung:

Hamburg, 25. Mai 2020 - Der Vorstand, der im SDAX notierten Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard), veröffentlicht bereits vorab zur geplanten Zwischenmitteilung Q1/3M 2020 am Mittwoch, den 27. Mai 2020, die wesentlichen Key Performance Indikatoren zum ersten Quartal 2020:



Umsatz legt um rund 10% auf EUR 65,2 Mio. zu (Q1/2019 EUR 59,5 Mio.)



Operatives Ergebnis EBITDA steigt um 13% auf EUR 50,6 Mio. (Q1/2019 EUR 44,7 Mio.)



Operatives Ergebnis EBIT steigt um 20% auf EUR 28,1 Mio. (Q1/2019 EUR 23,4 Mio.)



Operatives Ergebnis je Aktie legt um 60% auf EUR 0,08 zu (Q1/2019 EUR 0,05)



Operativer Cashflow profitiert von einem positiven Einmaleffekt in Höhe von EUR 18 Mio.

und erreicht EUR 50,8 Mio. (Q1/2019 EUR 15,9 Mio.)

 




Über Encavis:

Die Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) ist ein im SDAX der Deutschen Börse gelisteter Produzent von Strom aus Erneuerbaren Energien. Als einer der führenden konzernunabhängigen Stromproduzenten (IPPs) erwirbt und betreibt Encavis Solarkraftwerke und (Onshore-)Windparks in ganz Europa. Die Anlagen zur nachhaltigen Energieerzeugung erwirtschaften stabile Rückflüsse durch garantierte Einspeisevergütungen oder langfristige Abnahmeverträge (PPAs). Innerhalb des Encavis-Konzerns ist die Encavis Asset Management AG auf den Bereich Institutioneller Anleger spezialisiert. Die Encavis Technical Services GmbH ist die konzerneigene Service-Einheit für die technische Betriebsführung von Solarparks.



Weitere Informationen zum Unternehmen finden Sie unter www.encavis.com

 



Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-Mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indizes: SDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1054907





 
