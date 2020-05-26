DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement





ENCAVIS AG: Quarterly earnings especially cash flow of Q1/3M 2020 above expectations





25-May-2020 / 17:48 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





Hamburg, May 25, 2020 - The Management Board of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) publish in advance to the disclosure of the interim statement Q1/3M 2020, scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2020, the Key Performance Indicators of first quarter 2020:

Revenue increase of around 10% to EUR 65.2 million (Q1/2019 EUR 59.5 million)

Operating EBITDA increase of 13% to EUR 50.6 million (Q1/2019 EUR 44.7 million)

Operating EBIT increase of 20% to EUR 28.1 million (Q1/2019 EUR 23.4 million)

Operating earnings per share (EPS) increase of 60% to EUR 0.08 (Q1/2019 EUR 0.05)

Operating cash flow benefitted from positive one-time-effect in the amount of EUR 18 million and achieved EUR 50.8 million (Q1/2019 EUR 15.9 million)





About ENCAVIS:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable sources listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power generators (IPPs). Encavis acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes in the area of institutional investors.

Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance was evaluated by ISS-oekom, one of the world"s leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS-oekom Prime label.

Further information on the company can be found at www.encavis.com



Contact:

Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations