DGAP-News: Abivax publishes universal registration document 2020 "Document d"Enregistrement Universel"
2020. május 25., hétfő, 18:00
Abivax publishes universal registration document 2020
The Registration Document includes the 2019 Annual Report, the corporate governance report prepared by the Board of Directors, and the conclusions of the statutory auditors.
Copies of the document are available free of charge at the Abivax headquarters on 5, rue de la Baume, 75008 Paris as well as in electronic form via the website of both Abivax (www.abivax.com) and the French Financial Market Authorities (www.amf-france.org). An English translation of the universal registration document will be available on June 30, 2020 at the latest.
About Abivax
