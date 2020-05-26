



PARIS, France May 25, 2020 - 06:00 p.m. (CEST) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, announces today the publication of its 2020 Universal Registration Document (Document d"Enregistrement Universel 2020), filed with the French Financial Market Authorities, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), on May 25, 2020.

The Registration Document includes the 2019 Annual Report, the corporate governance report prepared by the Board of Directors, and the conclusions of the statutory auditors.

Copies of the document are available free of charge at the Abivax headquarters on 5, rue de la Baume, 75008 Paris as well as in electronic form via the website of both Abivax (www.abivax.com) and the French Financial Market Authorities (www.amf-france.org). An English translation of the universal registration document will be available on June 30, 2020 at the latest.

About Abivax



Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is mobilizing the body"s natural immune machinery to treat patients with autoimmune diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma.



More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com . Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.



