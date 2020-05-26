DGAP-Adhoc: curasan AG: EBITDA 2019 voraussichtlich besser als Ergebnisprognose

2020. május 25., hétfő, 19:19





DGAP-Ad-hoc: curasan AG / Schlagwort(e): Prognoseänderung


curasan AG: EBITDA 2019 voraussichtlich besser als Ergebnisprognose


25.05.2020 / 19:19 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



curasan AG: EBITDA 2019 voraussichtlich besser als Ergebnisprognose



Kleinostheim, 25. Mai 2020 - Der Vorstand der curasan AG (Aktien: ISIN DE000A2YPGM4 / Wandelanleihe: ISIN DE000A2TR497) hat heute nach Vorliegen der ersten vorläufigen Zahlen auf Basis belastbarer Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 festgestellt, dass die Ergebnisprognose voraussichtlich übertroffen wird. Die Gesellschaft erwartet für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 nunmehr ein EBITDA von rund -2,7 Mio. Euro. Dieser Wert liegt über der ursprünglichen Prognose von -2,8 bis -3,2 Mio. Euro.



Die Umsätze bewegen sich innerhalb der Prognose von 6,2 Mio. Euro bis 7,0 Mio. Euro.



Kontakt curasan AG:

Andrea Weidner

Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

+49 6027 40 900-51

ir@curasan.com










25.05.2020 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de


























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: curasan AG

Lindigstraße 4

63801 Kleinostheim

Deutschland
Telefon: 06027/40 900 0
Fax: 06027/40 900 29
E-Mail: info@curasan.de
Internet: www.curasan.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPGM4
WKN: A2YPGM
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1054953





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



1054953  25.05.2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1054953&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum