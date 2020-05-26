DGAP-Adhoc: curasan AG: EBITDA 2019 voraussichtlich besser als Ergebnisprognose
2020. május 25., hétfő, 19:19
DGAP-Ad-hoc: curasan AG / Schlagwort(e): Prognoseänderung
curasan AG: EBITDA 2019 voraussichtlich besser als Ergebnisprognose
Kleinostheim, 25. Mai 2020 - Der Vorstand der curasan AG (Aktien: ISIN DE000A2YPGM4 / Wandelanleihe: ISIN DE000A2TR497) hat heute nach Vorliegen der ersten vorläufigen Zahlen auf Basis belastbarer Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 festgestellt, dass die Ergebnisprognose voraussichtlich übertroffen wird. Die Gesellschaft erwartet für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 nunmehr ein EBITDA von rund -2,7 Mio. Euro. Dieser Wert liegt über der ursprünglichen Prognose von -2,8 bis -3,2 Mio. Euro.
Die Umsätze bewegen sich innerhalb der Prognose von 6,2 Mio. Euro bis 7,0 Mio. Euro.
Kontakt curasan AG:
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|curasan AG
|Lindigstraße 4
|63801 Kleinostheim
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|06027/40 900 0
|Fax:
|06027/40 900 29
|E-Mail:
|info@curasan.de
|Internet:
|www.curasan.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YPGM4
|WKN:
|A2YPGM
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1054953
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1054953 25.05.2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]