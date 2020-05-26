DGAP-Ad-hoc: curasan AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





curasan AG: EBITDA 2019 probably better than results forecast





Kleinostheim, Germany, 25 May 2020 - Following the availability of the first preliminary figures, the Management Board of curasan AG (shares: ISIN DE000A2YPGM4 / convertible bond: ISIN DE000A2TR497) has today determined, on the basis of reliable figures for the 2019 financial year, that the earnings forecast will probably be exceeded. The company now expects an EBITDA of around EUR -2.7 million for the 2019 financial year. This figure is above the original forecast of EUR -2.8 to -3.2 million.



Revenues are within the forecast range of EUR 6.2 million to EUR 7.0 million.



