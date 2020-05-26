DGAP-Adhoc: curasan AG: EBITDA 2019 probably better than results forecast

2020. május 25., hétfő, 19:19





DGAP-Ad-hoc: curasan AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast


curasan AG: EBITDA 2019 probably better than results forecast


25-May-2020 / 19:19 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



curasan AG: EBITDA 2019 probably better than results forecast


Kleinostheim, Germany, 25 May 2020 - Following the availability of the first preliminary figures, the Management Board of curasan AG (shares: ISIN DE000A2YPGM4 / convertible bond: ISIN DE000A2TR497) has today determined, on the basis of reliable figures for the 2019 financial year, that the earnings forecast will probably be exceeded. The company now expects an EBITDA of around EUR -2.7 million for the 2019 financial year. This figure is above the original forecast of EUR -2.8 to -3.2 million.



Revenues are within the forecast range of EUR 6.2 million to EUR 7.0 million.



---- End of the ad hoc release ----




Contact curasan AG:

Andrea Weidner

Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

+49 6027 40 900-51
ir@curasan.com










25-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: curasan AG

Lindigstraße 4

63801 Kleinostheim

Germany
Phone: 06027/40 900 0
Fax: 06027/40 900 29
E-mail: info@curasan.de
Internet: www.curasan.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPGM4
WKN: A2YPGM
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1054953





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1054953  25-May-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1054953&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum