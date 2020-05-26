DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: Publication of the consolidated financial statements on 18 June 2020

2020. május 25., hétfő, 22:10





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


Wirecard AG: Publication of the consolidated financial statements on 18 June 2020


25-May-2020 / 22:10 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The audit firm Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft has informed Wirecard AG that all foreign auditors have meanwhile been able to finalize their audit procedures for Group purposes. Within the scope of the completed parts of the audit procedures, Wirecard has not yet been informed of any material findings. However, not all audit procedures have yet been completed. Against this background, the audit of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for 2019 will not be completed by June 4, 2020, as planned.


The publication of the consolidated financial statements and the annual press conference will take place on June 18, 2020. The company expects an unqualified audit opinion.


In February 2020, the company had reported preliminary sales revenue growth of 38 percent to EUR 2.8 billion and preliminary EBITDA of EUR 785 million (+40%). Wirecard assumes that there will be no significant deviations from these figures.


As a result of the changed scheduling, Wirecard AG is postponing its Annual General Meeting to August 26, 2020.



Contact:

Iris Stöckl

VP Corp.Com./IR

Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424

e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.com

ISIN DE0007472060

Reuters: WDI.GDE

Bloomberg: WDI GY







25-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1054983





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1054983  25-May-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1054983&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum