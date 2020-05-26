DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: Publication of the consolidated financial statements on 18 June 2020
2020. május 25., hétfő, 22:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The audit firm Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft has informed Wirecard AG that all foreign auditors have meanwhile been able to finalize their audit procedures for Group purposes. Within the scope of the completed parts of the audit procedures, Wirecard has not yet been informed of any material findings. However, not all audit procedures have yet been completed. Against this background, the audit of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for 2019 will not be completed by June 4, 2020, as planned.
The publication of the consolidated financial statements and the annual press conference will take place on June 18, 2020. The company expects an unqualified audit opinion.
In February 2020, the company had reported preliminary sales revenue growth of 38 percent to EUR 2.8 billion and preliminary EBITDA of EUR 785 million (+40%). Wirecard assumes that there will be no significant deviations from these figures.
As a result of the changed scheduling, Wirecard AG is postponing its Annual General Meeting to August 26, 2020.
