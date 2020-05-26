



May 25, 2020





Wirecard AG:

- Consolidated financial statements 2019 so far without material findings

- Publication of the consolidated financial statements on June 18, 2020

- Company expects an unqualified audit opinion





Aschheim (München). The audit firm Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft has informed Wirecard AG that all foreign auditors have meanwhile been able to finalize their audit procedures for Group purposes. Within the scope of the completed parts of the audit procedures, Wirecard has not yet been informed of any material findings. However, not all audit procedures have yet been completed. Against this background, the audit of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for 2019 will not be completed by June 4, 2020, as planned.





The publication of the consolidated financial statements and the annual press conference will take place on June 18, 2020. The company expects an unqualified audit opinion.





In February 2020, the company had reported preliminary sales revenue growth of 38 percent to EUR 2.8 billion and preliminary EBITDA of EUR 785 million (+40%).





Alexander von Knoop, CFO Wirecard AG: "The renewed delay in submitting audited financial statements is more than annoying - with or without Covid-19. I assume that there will be no major deviations of these very intensively audited financial statements from the reported preliminary figures."





As a result of the scheduling, Wirecard AG is postponing its Annual General Meeting to August 26, 2020, which will enable the company to communicate adequately with its shareholders without shortening deadlines and to give due consideration to shareholders" interests. The financial calendar of Wirecard AG will be adjusted accordingly.





