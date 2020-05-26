DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG partners with GreenGo on 500 MW+ solar portfolio in Denmark
2020. május 26., kedd, 07:05
ENCAVIS partners with GreenGo on 500 MW+ solar portfolio in Denmark
Hamburg, May 26, 2020 - Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003) is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with GreenGo Energy Group a/s concerning a 500 MW+ portfolio of utility scale subsidy-free solar projects in Denmark.
The parties have co-created an innovative full cycle partnership model where Encavis will acquire projects early on and ensure financing through to COD, and where the parties are aligned on fully optimizing the project portfolio throughout the development and construction execution cycle.
Under the agreement, Encavis has secured exclusivity for a 500MW+ portfolio, structured to ensure sufficient risk mitigation through diversification across Denmark. The lead project, Project M01A, which has already obtained zoning approval and building permit in Ringkøbing Skjern kommune, is planned to commence construction this year in due course.
Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, comments on the perspectives:
Karsten Nielsen, CEO of GreenGo comments:
About GreenGo Energy Group a/s:
GreenGo now has 3,000MW+ of solar and storage project assets in various stages of development in selected U.S. states and Scandinavia, of this approximately 140MW in construction. Over the past 12 months, GreenGo has secured more than EUR 700 million (DKK 5.2 billion) in full cycle financing for its project pipeline, and the investor/client base continues to grow.
About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance was evaluated by ISS-oekom, one of the world"s leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS-oekom Prime label.
Further information on the company can be found at www.encavis.com
Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
------------------------------------------------------------
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242
Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129
e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1054993
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1054993 26.05.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]