DGAP-News: First Sensor AG: Annual General Meeting approves control and profit transfer agreement with TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG and dividend of €0.20 per share/Shareholder representatives elected to Supervisory Board
2020. május 26., kedd, 16:33
Annual General Meeting approves control and profit transfer agreement with TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG and dividend of €0.20 per share/Shareholder representatives elected to Supervisory Board
The rest of the agenda items, covering ratification of the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board as well as the election of a new auditor, amendments to the Articles of Association, and the appointment of new shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG, were also passed by a large majority.
After the 2020 Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG now consists of employee representatives Olga Wolfenberg and Tilo Vollprecht along with four shareholder representatives: John Mitchell, Senior Vice President Sensor Solutions of TE Connectivity Ltd., Peter McCarthy, Vice President and General Manager of TE Connectivity Germany, Dirk Schäfer, Senior Manager Commercial Finance of TE Connectivity Germany, and Stephan Itter, CFO of Läpple AG. John Mitchell and Peter McCarthy were elected as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at a constitutive meeting after the Annual General Meeting.
In their speech to the shareholders, CEO Dr. Dirk Rothweiler and CFO Marcus Resch explained the results of the strategy for profitable growth in the last fiscal year and the first quarter of 2020, and shed light on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting First Sensor AG"s business. They confirmed the expectation that 2020 as a whole would end with sales of €145 million to €155 million and an EBIT margin of between 3% and 6% on account of the persistently high number of COVID-19 cases worldwide and the resultant significant impacts on the global economy.
Following the speeches from the Executive Board, the members of the Executive Board gave detailed answers to all 149 pre-submitted questions.
About First Sensor AG
