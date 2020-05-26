



First Sensor AG: Annual General Meeting approves control and profit transfer agreement with TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG and dividend of €0.20 per share/Shareholder representatives elected to Supervisory Board

















Annual General Meeting approves control and profit transfer agreement with TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG and dividend of €0.20 per share/Shareholder representatives elected to Supervisory Board





First Sensor AG, a developer and manufacturer of standard products and customer-specific sensor solutions, today held its Annual General Meeting for 2020 virtually. The shareholders approved conclusion of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG by 99.68% of the votes. They also approved payment of a dividend of €0.20 per share by 99.89% of the votes. The dividend will be distributed on May 29, 2019.

The rest of the agenda items, covering ratification of the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board as well as the election of a new auditor, amendments to the Articles of Association, and the appointment of new shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG, were also passed by a large majority.

After the 2020 Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG now consists of employee representatives Olga Wolfenberg and Tilo Vollprecht along with four shareholder representatives: John Mitchell, Senior Vice President Sensor Solutions of TE Connectivity Ltd., Peter McCarthy, Vice President and General Manager of TE Connectivity Germany, Dirk Schäfer, Senior Manager Commercial Finance of TE Connectivity Germany, and Stephan Itter, CFO of Läpple AG. John Mitchell and Peter McCarthy were elected as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at a constitutive meeting after the Annual General Meeting.

In their speech to the shareholders, CEO Dr. Dirk Rothweiler and CFO Marcus Resch explained the results of the strategy for profitable growth in the last fiscal year and the first quarter of 2020, and shed light on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting First Sensor AG"s business. They confirmed the expectation that 2020 as a whole would end with sales of €145 million to €155 million and an EBIT margin of between 3% and 6% on account of the persistently high number of COVID-19 cases worldwide and the resultant significant impacts on the global economy.

Following the speeches from the Executive Board, the members of the Executive Board gave detailed answers to all 149 pre-submitted questions.

About First Sensor AG



Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, today, First Sensor is a global player in sensor technology. Based on our know-how in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging, standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions are developed in the fields of photonics, pressure and advanced electronics for the ever-growing demand in key applications for the target markets of Industrial, Medical and Mobility. The strategy is aimed at profitable growth and focuses on key customers and products, forward integration and strengthening our international presence. First Sensor has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

