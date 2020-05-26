DGAP-AFR: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die MeVis Medical Solutions AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27.05.2020

Ort: http://www.mevis.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MeVis Medical Solutions AG

Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1

28359 Bremen

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.mevis.de





 
