DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank launches issuance programme for additional tier 1 capital
2020. május 26., kedd, 17:59
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
The Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG has decided to launch an issuance programme for additional tier 1 capital (AT1). This will enable the Bank to gradually issue subordinated bonds with a total nominal value of up to €3 billion. It is planned to exclude the subscription right of the shareholders from the issuances of the programme. A decision on the first issuance under the programme will be taken at a later date.
