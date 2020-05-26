DGAP-DD: TeamViewer AG english

2020. május 26., kedd, 18:17















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








26.05.2020 / 18:15




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jacob
Last name(s): Fonnesbech Aqraou

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TeamViewer AG


b) LEI

3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
45.78 EUR 1743989.10 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
45.78 EUR 1743989.10 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-25; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














26.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG

Jahnstraße 30

73037 Göppingen

Germany
Internet: teamviewer.com


MDAX



 
End of News DGAP News Service



60065  26.05.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum