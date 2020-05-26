



Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will host a webcast on battery management on Thursday 4th June 2020.





Dr Jalal Bagherli, Chief Executive Officer of Dialog Semiconductor, and Vivek Bhan, Senior Vice President (SVP) and General Manager (GM), Custom Mixed Signal will host the webcast.

Davin Lee, SVP and GM, Advanced Mixed Signal and Wissam Jabre, Chief Financial Officer and SVP, Finance will join for the Q&A session.

The webcast will be conducted in English and will begin at 15.00 (London) / 16.00 (Frankfurt).

Please see below for call details.

Webcast Link

Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device, so be sure to have headphones or your volume turned up.

A full replay of the presentation will be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.

Contact:Jose CanoDirector, Investor Relationsjose.cano@diasemi.com+44(0)1793756961