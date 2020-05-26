DGAP-Adhoc: Die LEG Immobilien AG beendet einvernehmlich Gespräche über einen Zusammenschluss mit der TAG Immobilien AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LEG Immobilien AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges


26.05.2020 / 21:42 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die LEG Immobilien AG beendet einvernehmlich Gespräche über einen Zusammenschluss mit der TAG Immobilien AG


Die Vorstände von LEG und TAG haben heute beschlossen, die Gespräche über eine mögliche Zusammenführung beider Gesellschaften zu beenden, weil insbesondere hinsichtlich eines möglichen Umtauschverhältnisses keine Einigung erzielt werden konnte. Vor diesem Hintergrund werden beide Unternehmen den angestrebten Zusammenschluss nicht weiter verfolgen.






Kontakt:

Frank Kopfinger

Head of Investor Relations & Strategy


Tel. +49 (0)211/4568-550

Mob. +49 (0)1721739339

 







Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: LEG Immobilien AG

Hans-Böckler-Straße 38

40476 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 204
E-Mail: ir@leg.ag
Internet: www.leg.ag
ISIN: DE000LEG1110
WKN: LEG111
Indizes: MDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
