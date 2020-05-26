DGAP-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien AG and TAG Immobilien AG jointly terminate talks on a combination of both companies
2020. május 26., kedd, 21:42
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LEG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
LEG Immobilien AG and TAG Immobilien AG jointly terminate talks on a combination of both companies
Contact:
Frank Kopfinger
Head of Investor Relations & Strategy
Tel. +49 (0)211/4568-550
Mob. +49 (0)1721739339
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEG Immobilien AG
|Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 204
|E-mail:
|ir@leg.ag
|Internet:
|www.leg.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000LEG1110
|WKN:
|LEG111
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1055929
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1055929 26-May-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]