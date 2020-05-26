

LEG Immobilien AG and TAG Immobilien AG jointly terminate talks on a combination of both companies





The Management Boards of LEG and TAG today decided to terminate talks on a possible combination of the two companies, as no agreement could be reached particularly with regard to a possible exchange ratio. Against this backdrop, the two companies will not pursue the intended combination further.









