DGAP-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien AG and TAG Immobilien AG jointly terminate talks on a combination of both companies

LEG Immobilien AG and TAG Immobilien AG jointly terminate talks on a combination of both companies


The Management Boards of LEG and TAG today decided to terminate talks on a possible combination of the two companies, as no agreement could be reached particularly with regard to a possible exchange ratio. Against this backdrop, the two companies will not pursue the intended combination further.






Contact:

Frank Kopfinger

Head of Investor Relations & Strategy


Tel. +49 (0)211/4568-550

Mob. +49 (0)1721739339

 







Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien AG

Hans-Böckler-Straße 38

40476 Düsseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 204
E-mail: ir@leg.ag
Internet: www.leg.ag
ISIN: DE000LEG1110
WKN: LEG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
