MBB SE increases first quarter revenues by 34% to €172 million with 9% EBITDA margin

















27.05.2020









MBB SE increases first quarter revenues by 34% to €172 million with 9% EBITDA margin

Berlin, 27 May 2020 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, was able to increase revenues by 33.7% to € 71.8 million in the first quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In the same period, EBITDA grew by 18.8% to €15.8 million, which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 9.2%. At €0.66 per share, adjusted earnings were 46.7% higher than in the same period last year.

Growth in the first quarter was driven primarily by the positive development of the Service & Infrastructure segment. The energy infrastructure specialist Friedrich Vorwerk and its recently acquired subsidiary Bohlen & Doyen generated revenues of €62.6 million in the first three months, which was above expectations. DTS grew by 21.1% to €17.7 million in the same period thanks to high demand for IT security products. The COVID-19 pandemic did not have a significant impact on the segment in the first quarter.

The Technological Applications segment, consisting of Aumann, Delignit and OBO, had already felt a significant cooling of the automotive market last year. Following a more encouraging start into the current year, the COVID-19 pandemic posed a further challenge for these companies. While the plant closures of car manufacturers had an impact on Aumann"s order intake, Delignit and OBO experienced a setback in revenues towards the end of the first quarter. In total, the turnover of the segment fell by 22.8% to €69.3 million.

The Consumer Goods segment, which includes the mattress manufacturer CT Formpolster and the tissue product specialist Hanke, has been partially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. While revenues decreased by 7.6% to €22.1 million in the first quarter, profitability increased significantly due to improvements in raw material prices.

MBB expects more M&A opportunities in the coming months and is able to finance potential acquisitions with its net cash of €219.0 million, of which €171.5 million is attributable to the holding company MBB SE. The full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020 financial year cannot yet be reliably estimated. Management will publish a new forecast once visibility has improved.

