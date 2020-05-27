DGAP-News: MBB SE increases first quarter revenues by 34% to €172 million with 9% EBITDA margin
2020. május 27., szerda, 08:00
MBB SE increases first quarter revenues by 34% to €172 million with 9% EBITDA margin
Berlin, 27 May 2020 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, was able to increase revenues by 33.7% to € 71.8 million in the first quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In the same period, EBITDA grew by 18.8% to €15.8 million, which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 9.2%. At €0.66 per share, adjusted earnings were 46.7% higher than in the same period last year.
Growth in the first quarter was driven primarily by the positive development of the Service & Infrastructure segment. The energy infrastructure specialist Friedrich Vorwerk and its recently acquired subsidiary Bohlen & Doyen generated revenues of €62.6 million in the first three months, which was above expectations. DTS grew by 21.1% to €17.7 million in the same period thanks to high demand for IT security products. The COVID-19 pandemic did not have a significant impact on the segment in the first quarter.
The Technological Applications segment, consisting of Aumann, Delignit and OBO, had already felt a significant cooling of the automotive market last year. Following a more encouraging start into the current year, the COVID-19 pandemic posed a further challenge for these companies. While the plant closures of car manufacturers had an impact on Aumann"s order intake, Delignit and OBO experienced a setback in revenues towards the end of the first quarter. In total, the turnover of the segment fell by 22.8% to €69.3 million.
The Consumer Goods segment, which includes the mattress manufacturer CT Formpolster and the tissue product specialist Hanke, has been partially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. While revenues decreased by 7.6% to €22.1 million in the first quarter, profitability increased significantly due to improvements in raw material prices.
MBB expects more M&A opportunities in the coming months and is able to finance potential acquisitions with its net cash of €219.0 million, of which €171.5 million is attributable to the holding company MBB SE. The full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020 financial year cannot yet be reliably estimated. Management will publish a new forecast once visibility has improved.
The complete quarterly report is available at www.mbb.com.
MBB SE
Executive Management
Chairman of the Board
Court of Registration
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 330
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 333
|E-mail:
|anfrage@mbb.com
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
|WKN:
|A0ETBQ
|Indices:
|PXAP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1056077
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1056077 27.05.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]