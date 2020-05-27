



Corporate News

NFON AG resists trend on German labour market and invests in workforce

- NFON AG massively expands team strength at four locations and innovates application process

Munich, May, 27, 2020 - NFON AG (together with its subsidiaries "NFON" or the "Company"), the only pan-European cloud PBX provider, is growing and investing in increasing the number of employees from a current total of 402 to more than 430. Contrary to a labour market in Germany that has come under heavy pressure due to the Corona crisis, the NFON Group is thus investing in the future of the company. The recently presented figures for Q1 2020 prove the growth: the number of seats increased by about 20% to more than 467,000, total revenue rised by 35.5% compared to 2019. Hans Szymanski, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of NFON AG: "Companies have changed literally overnight, started to digitize and realized that flexible and mobile business communication from the cloud supports them in these times. The fact is: NFON has a great cloud portfolio, is a fast growing company and is looking for employees".

Innovative application process

The planned growth also in the area of human resources presents companies with new challenges and NFON AG is breaking new ground in the application process. If an applicant shows interest in one of the numerous vacant positions on the NFON AG job portal, a multi-stage digital application process begins, which, if successful, continues via video interviews with HR as well as the teams and superiors, and ends with onboarding and a virtual tour of the office. NFON AG is currently also focusing its R&D on expanding its staff and is primarily looking for developers in the areas of frontend, backend, PHP, mobile app development (iOS and Android), user experience design, DevOps and cloud architecture - other core areas are in the support or product management departments. Heinke Bock, Head of Human Resources at NFON AG: "There are currently more resources available on the job market, but the willingness to change has decreased with the beginning of the Corona crisis. Against this background and in view of the current restrictions, we therefore want to make it as easy as possible for interested parties to access NFON with an innovative application procedure". The NFON Group is currently looking for about 30 experts for the locations Munich (Headquarters), Mainz, Berlin and St. Pölten (Austria).

European innovative strength

NFON AG is growing continuously and the conviction that business communication from the cloud is one of the drivers of digitalization in European companies of all sizes and industries has become firmly established. NFON AG supports this growth, among other things, through extensive investments in its personnel structure in order to achieve its goal of becoming the No. 1 for cloud telephony in Europe. Hans Szymanski: "Europe needs strong and future-proof companies and for this we need a high level of innovation from technology providers but above all the specialists who develop and drive these innovations - people who want to be part of the NFON Group and part of a digital future"!

Hans Szymanski , Chief Executive Office and Chief Financial Officer

NFON AG



Sabina Prüser



Head of Investor Relations



+49 89 45300 134

sabina.prueser@nfon.com

NFON AG



Thorsten Wehner



Vice President Public Relations



+49 89 45300 121

thorsten.wehner@nfon.com

Headquartered in Munich, NFON AG is the only pan-European cloud PBX provider - counting more than 40,000 companies across 15 European countries as its customers. With Cloudya, NFON offers an easy-to-use, independent and reliable solution for advanced cloud business communications. Further premium and industry solutions complete the portfolio in the field of cloud communications. With our intuitive communications solutions, we enable European companies to improve their work a little, every single day. NFON is the new freedom in business communication. https://corporate.nfon.com/en/

