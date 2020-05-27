



DGAP-News: Basler AG





/ Key word(s): Dividend













Basler AG: Dividend Announcement

















27.05.2020 / 11:21









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News



Dividend



Dividend Announcement





Ahrensburg, May 27, 2020 - BASLER AG, the leading global manufacturer of industrial cameras, decided at its yesterday"s annual general meeting in Hamburg to distribute a dividend of Euro 0.26 per share.

The annual general meeting of May 26, 2020, decided to distribute a dividend of Euro 0.26 per share from the balance sheet profit of December 31, 2019 amounting to Euro 37,999,285.55 corresponding to a total distribution sum of Euro 2,601,368.64. The remaining balance of Euro 35,397,916.91 will be carried forward. This resolution corresponds to the proposal from the administration.





The dividend will be paid out through Clearstream Banking AG via the custodian banks on May 29, 2020. The main paying agent is COMMERZBANK AG, Frankfurt am Main.

The company has published all other voting results of this year"s annual general meeting under www.baslerweb.com/Investoren/Hauptversammlung/Hauptversammlung2020.





-----------------------------------------------------------

Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler"s products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 800 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com