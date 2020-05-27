DGAP-News: Basler AG: Dividend Announcement
2020. május 27., szerda, 11:21
Corporate News
The annual general meeting of May 26, 2020, decided to distribute a dividend of Euro 0.26 per share from the balance sheet profit of December 31, 2019 amounting to Euro 37,999,285.55 corresponding to a total distribution sum of Euro 2,601,368.64. The remaining balance of Euro 35,397,916.91 will be carried forward. This resolution corresponds to the proposal from the administration.
The company has published all other voting results of this year"s annual general meeting under www.baslerweb.com/Investoren/Hauptversammlung/Hauptversammlung2020.
Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler"s products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 800 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors
Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008
Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Basler AG
|An der Strusbek 60-62
|22926 Ahrensburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|04102-463 0
|Fax:
|04102-463 109
|E-mail:
|ir@baslerweb.com
|Internet:
|www.baslerweb.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005102008
|WKN:
|510200
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1056293
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1056293 27.05.2020
