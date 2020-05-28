DGAP-AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes

2020. május 28., csütörtök, 08:00







DGAP Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten: Burgenland Holding AG


/ Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten






Burgenland Holding AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes








28.05.2020 / 08:00



Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Halbjahresfinanzberichtes gem. § 125 BörseG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.















Hiermit gibt die Burgenland Holding AG bekannt, dass der Halbjahresfinanzbericht ab sofort unter der folgenden Internetadresse verfügbar ist:

Berichtsart: Halbjahresfinanzbericht gem. § 125 BörseG


Sprache: Deutsch


Ort: http://www.buho.at/Finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch


Ort: http://www.buho.at/financial-reports













28.05.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Burgenland Holding AG

Marktstraße 3

7000 Eisenstadt

Österreich
Internet: www.buho.at





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1055399  28.05.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1055399&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum