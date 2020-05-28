DGAP-AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes
2020. május 28., csütörtök, 08:00
Hiermit gibt die Burgenland Holding AG bekannt, dass der Halbjahresfinanzbericht ab sofort unter der folgenden Internetadresse verfügbar ist:
Berichtsart: Halbjahresfinanzbericht gem. § 125 BörseG
Sprache: Deutsch
Ort: http://www.buho.at/Finanzberichte
Sprache: Englisch
Ort: http://www.buho.at/financial-reports
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Burgenland Holding AG
|Marktstraße 3
|7000 Eisenstadt
|Österreich
|Internet:
|www.buho.at
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1055399 28.05.2020
