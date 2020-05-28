DGAP-AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG


Language: German


Address: http://www.buho.at/Finanzberichte


Language: English


Address: http://www.buho.at/financial-reports













Language: English
Company: Burgenland Holding AG

Marktstraße 3

7000 Eisenstadt

Austria
Internet: www.buho.at





 
