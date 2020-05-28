DGAP-Adhoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA, Eurogate and BLG in open-ended talks about a strategic cooperation
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Hamburg, 28 May 2020
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
HHLA, Eurogate and BLG in open-ended talks about a strategic cooperation
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), Eurokai GmbH & Co. KGaA und BLG Logistics Group AG & Co. KG are currently conducting initial exploratory talks. The three companies are exchanging their views on the opportunities of a closer cooperation in their container businesses at the German bay. These talks are at a very early stage and open-ended.
Contact:
Stefanie Steiner
Head of Investor Relations
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Bei St. Annen 1, D-20457 Hamburg, www.hhla.de
Tel: +49-40-3088-3397
Fax: +49-40-3088-55-3397
E-mail: investor-relations@hhla.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
|Bei St. Annen 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40-3088-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40-3088-3355
|E-mail:
|info@hhla.de
|Internet:
|www.hhla.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0S8488
|WKN:
|A0S848
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1058197
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1058197 28-May-2020 CET/CEST
