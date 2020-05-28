DGAP-Adhoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA, Eurogate and BLG in open-ended talks about a strategic cooperation

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA, Eurogate and BLG in open-ended talks about a strategic cooperation


Hamburg, 28 May 2020



HHLA, Eurogate and BLG in open-ended talks about a strategic cooperation



Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), Eurokai GmbH & Co. KGaA und BLG Logistics Group AG & Co. KG are currently conducting initial exploratory talks. The three companies are exchanging their views on the opportunities of a closer cooperation in their container businesses at the German bay. These talks are at a very early stage and open-ended.






