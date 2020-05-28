DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Christian P.
Last name(s): Illek

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG


b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
13.9600 EUR 93573.88 EUR
13.9550 EUR 185559.64 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
13.9567 EUR 279133.5150 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-27; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
