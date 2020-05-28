DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








28.05.2020 / 18:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Lawrence
Last name(s): Aidem

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE


b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
12.89 USD 8521.08 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
12.89 USD 8521.08 USD


e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-26; UTC-4


f) Place of the transaction




Name: over the counter
MIC: OTCM














28.05.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



60073  28.05.2020 


