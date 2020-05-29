DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.







QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








28.05.2020 / 22:14



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on May 26, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.



The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:



Date of transaction: 21 may 2020

Person obliged to notify: UBS Group AG

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO



Distribution in numbers






































Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 6.288.361,00 6.288.298,12 Real Real Indirectly - (See attachment) Physical Delivery
Convertible note 233.332,00 233.332,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - (UBS Asset Management (Japan) Ltd,

UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg)

S.A.)		 Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 83.254,00 83.253,17 Potential Potential Indirectly - (UBS Switzerland AG) Physical Delivery
Equity Swap 76,00 76,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - (UBS Hedge Fund Solutions LLC) In cash

 

 



Distribution in percentages





















Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 2,86 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2,72 % 0,14 %
Voting rights 2,86 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2,72 % 0,14 %

 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=91477
















Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
