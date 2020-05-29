DGAP-AFR: Wirecard AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wirecard AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 18, 2020

Address: https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wirecard/German/5000/news-_-publikationen.html#financialreports


Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 18, 2020

Address: https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wirecard/English/5000/news-_-publications.html#financialreports













Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
