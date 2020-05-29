DGAP-AFR: Wirecard AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Wirecard AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.06.2020

Ort: https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wirecard/German/5000/news-_-publikationen.html#financialreports


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.06.2020

Ort: https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wirecard/English/5000/news-_-publications.html#financialreports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Deutschland
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
