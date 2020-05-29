DGAP-HV: PRECISIS Aktiengesellschaft: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 02.07.2020 in München mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG

PRECISIS Aktiengesellschaft: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 02.07.2020 in München








PRECISIS AG
Heidelberg
AG Mannheim, HRB 338089



Einladung zur Hauptversammlung



Sehr geehrte Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre, wir laden Sie ein zur



ordentlichen Hauptversammlung unserer Gesellschaft




am 2.7.2020 um 14:00 Uhr. Die Versammlung findet nach Festlegung durch den Vorstand statt im Raum "Bibliothek", 1. Obergeschoss, Literaturhaus München,
Salvatorplatz 1, 80333 München.




Tagesordnung










1.


Jahresabschluss 31.12.2019


Vorlage des festgestellten Jahresabschlusses der Precisis AG zum 31.12.2019 und des Berichts des Aufsichtsrats über das Geschäftsjahr
2019.
2.


Beschlussfassung über die Verwendung des Bilanzgewinns/-verlusts 2019


Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, den Bilanzverlust in Höhe von EURO -3.243.564,45 - bestehend aus dem Jahresfehlbetrag
2019 in Höhe von Euro -150.456,10 und dem Verlustvortrag aus dem Vorjahr in Höhe von Euro - 3.093.108,35 - auf neue Rechnung
vorzutragen.
3.


Entlastung des Mitglieds des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr 2019


Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, dem Mitglied des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 Entlastung zu erteilen.
4.


Beschlussfassung über die Entlastung der Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrats für das Geschäftsjahr 2019


Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, den Mitgliedern des Aufsichtsrats für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 Entlastung zu erteilen.


Vollmachten, Teilnahmebedingungen


Alle Aktionäre haben die Möglichkeit, die Ausübung des Stimmrechts einem Bevollmächtigten zu übertragen.


Wenn Sie Fragen, Anträge oder Wahlvorschläge zur Hauptversammlung haben, bitten wir Sie, diese an die PRECISIS AG, Hauptstr.
73, 69117 Heidelberg, oder per E-Mail an den Vorstand (a.liedler@precisis.de) zu richten.


Zugänglich zu machende Anträge und Wahlvorschläge von Aktionären, die bis zum 16. Juni 2020 unter dieser Adresse eingegangen sind, werden wir unverzüglich im Internet unter


www.precisis.de
 

veröffentlichen. Anderweitig adressierte Anträge können wir nicht berücksichtigen.




Mit freundlichen Grüßen


 



PRECISIS AG


Dr. med. Angela Liedler
- Vorstand -















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: PRECISIS Aktiengesellschaft

Hauptstr. 73

69117 Heidelberg

Deutschland
E-Mail: hermann.sommer@strive.de
Internet: http://www.precisis.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1059373  29.05.2020 



