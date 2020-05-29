





PRECISIS Aktiengesellschaft: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 02.07.2020 in München

















29.05.2020 / 15:05







Bekanntmachung gemäß §121 AktG

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

















PRECISIS AG

Heidelberg

AG Mannheim, HRB 338089







Einladung zur Hauptversammlung





Sehr geehrte Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre, wir laden Sie ein zur





ordentlichen Hauptversammlung unserer Gesellschaft









am 2.7.2020 um 14:00 Uhr. Die Versammlung findet nach Festlegung durch den Vorstand statt im Raum "Bibliothek", 1. Obergeschoss, Literaturhaus München,

Salvatorplatz 1, 80333 München.







Tagesordnung





1.





Jahresabschluss 31.12.2019





Vorlage des festgestellten Jahresabschlusses der Precisis AG zum 31.12.2019 und des Berichts des Aufsichtsrats über das Geschäftsjahr

2019.





2.





Beschlussfassung über die Verwendung des Bilanzgewinns/-verlusts 2019





Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, den Bilanzverlust in Höhe von EURO -3.243.564,45 - bestehend aus dem Jahresfehlbetrag

2019 in Höhe von Euro -150.456,10 und dem Verlustvortrag aus dem Vorjahr in Höhe von Euro - 3.093.108,35 - auf neue Rechnung

vorzutragen.





3.





Entlastung des Mitglieds des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr 2019





Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, dem Mitglied des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 Entlastung zu erteilen.



4.





Beschlussfassung über die Entlastung der Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrats für das Geschäftsjahr 2019





Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen vor, den Mitgliedern des Aufsichtsrats für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 Entlastung zu erteilen.





Vollmachten, Teilnahmebedingungen





Alle Aktionäre haben die Möglichkeit, die Ausübung des Stimmrechts einem Bevollmächtigten zu übertragen.

Wenn Sie Fragen, Anträge oder Wahlvorschläge zur Hauptversammlung haben, bitten wir Sie, diese an die PRECISIS AG, Hauptstr.

73, 69117 Heidelberg, oder per E-Mail an den Vorstand (a.liedler@precisis.de) zu richten.



Zugänglich zu machende Anträge und Wahlvorschläge von Aktionären, die bis zum 16. Juni 2020 unter dieser Adresse eingegangen sind, werden wir unverzüglich im Internet unter



www.precisis.de





veröffentlichen. Anderweitig adressierte Anträge können wir nicht berücksichtigen.





Mit freundlichen Grüßen







PRECISIS AG

Dr. med. Angela Liedler

- Vorstand -





































