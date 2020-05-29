DGAP-CMS: Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information

Wirecard AG

Aschheim



WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060



Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares - 23. Interim Announcement



In the period from 21 May 2020 through 28 May 2020, in total 89,539 shares were

acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the 2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:































Buyback date

(MMDDYYYY)		 Total number of shares

acquired		 Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume (Euro)
05212020 15,500 84.3953 1,308,127
05222020 15,700 82.9189 1,301,827
05252020 15,700 86.1470 1,352,508
05262020 16,000 85.5094 1,368,150
05272020 14,800 88.3527 1,307,620
05282020 11,839 91.0632 1,078,097

 

The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 1,272,749 shares.



The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.



Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:



https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback



Aschheim, 29 May 2020



Wirecard AG



Management Board
















Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
