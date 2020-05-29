DGAP-CMS: Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information
2020. május 29., péntek, 16:42
Wirecard AG
WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060
Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares - 23. Interim Announcement
In the period from 21 May 2020 through 28 May 2020, in total 89,539 shares were
The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:
The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 1,272,749 shares.
The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.
Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:
https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback
Aschheim, 29 May 2020
Wirecard AG
Management Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1059499 29.05.2020
