DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: Annual General Meeting 2020 held virtually for the first time - Karoline Kalb and Marcel Neustock newly elected to the Supervisory Board
MAX Automation SE: Annual General Meeting 2020 held virtually for the first time - Karoline Kalb and Marcel Neustock newly elected to the Supervisory Board
In his presentation, Andreas Krause addressed both the overall development of the Group and in detail the individual business segments for the past financial year. He also assessed MAX Automation for the currently very challenging year 2020, which is particularly strained by the COVID-19 crisis: "The past year was characterized by a transition, in which the course for a profitable future of MAX was set. COVID-19 is now delaying the initiated positive development. Yet, the COVID-19 crisis strengthens my confidence that we are on the right track with our strategic realignment. As a result, we have succeeded in mitigating the initial effects of this pandemic, even though we are already feeling the impact. Nevertheless, we will consistently continue with the de-risking measures to minimize or completely rule out negative influences on the growth process," said Andreas Krause.
With 61.52% of the share capital present at the time of voting, the resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board were largely accepted. The Supervisory Board takes on a new composition upon the end of the Annual General Meeting 2020. Thus, Mr. Andreas Krause and Mr. Oliver Jaster have resigned from their respective offices as members of the Supervisory Board. As previously announced, Mr. Krause will also resign from his positions as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chairman of the Management Board as of 15 June 2020. Karoline Kalb and Marcel Neustock were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board by the shareholders.
In addition to the two newly elected members, the five-member board consists of Dr. Christian Diekmann (Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE, Managing Director and CFO of Zertus GmbH), Dr. Jens Kruse (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE, Chief Representative of the Privatbank M.M. Warburg & Co KGaA) and Dr. Ralf Guckert (CDO of Günther Holding SE).
Instead of a general debate, shareholders had the opportunity to submit questions via an online service prior to the Annual General Meeting. All questions were answered during the AGM.
Further information in German on the Annual General Meeting 2020 and the voting results are available at www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/.
