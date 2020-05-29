DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Bernhard
Last name(s): Düttmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG


b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
2.348 EUR 2735.42 EUR
2.35 EUR 13947.25 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
2.3497 EUR 16682.6700 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-25; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
