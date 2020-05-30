DGAP-Adhoc: flatex AG: Reappointment of the Management Board Frank Niehage (CEO) and Muhamad Chahrour (CFO) until 2025

Frankfurt/Main, 30 Mai 2020



Reappointment of the Management Board Frank Niehage (CEO) and Muhamad Chahrour (CFO) until 2025



Frankfurt/Main - Today, the supervisory board of flatex AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) decided unanimously to reappoint the current members of the management board Frank Niehage (CEO) and Muhamad Chahrour (CFO) until 31.05.2025.



In today"s Supervisory Board meeting of flatex AG, the Supervisory Board unanimously decided to prematurely terminate the term of Frank Niehage (CEO), which originally ended on 31 August 2022, and the term of Muhamad Chahrour (CFO), which originally ended on 31 December 2022, and to reappoint both of them as members of the Management Board of flatex AG for the period from 1 June 2020 to 31 May 2025. For the new tenure from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2025, new Management Board service contracts have been concluded.



Among other things, subject of the new management contracts is the introduction of a new long-term incentive plan in the form of a Stock Appreciation Rights Plan (virtual option plan), which is based in equal parts on the share price performance as well as the development of earnings per share.


