1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Dierk

Last name(s):

Paskert



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

ENCAVIS AG





b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Description:

Subscription right, ISIN DE000A289AS1





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 54,784.1724175 subscription rights as part of a subscription rights capital increase





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-03; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



