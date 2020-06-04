DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street: Medienallee 7
Postal code: 85774
City: Unterföhring
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Silvio Berlusconi
Date of birth: 29 Sep 1936

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Mediaset S.p.A., Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

26 May 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 11.73 % 14.14 % 24.16 % 233000000
Previous notification 8.94 % 15.22 % 24.16 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770 0 27338032 0 % 11.73 %
Total 27338032 11.73 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent Securities (right to recall) 30.11.2020 - 31.05.2024 anytime 23494968 10.08 %
    Total 23494968 10.08 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG






























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 24.09.2020 - 19.11.2020 N/A Cash or physical, subject to certain conditio 9462000 4.06 %
Call Option 24.09.2020 - 19.11.2020 N/A Cash or physical, subject to certain conditio 9000535 3.86 %
Option for Securities Lending 19.11.2020 anytime, subject to certain condition Physical if option is exercised 5462000 2.34 %
      Total 9462000 4.06 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





















Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Silvio Berlusconi % % %
Finanziaria d"investimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % %
Mediaset S.p.A. 5.84 % 8.57 % 14.41 %
Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. 3.10 % 6.65 % 9.75 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Ad sections 6 and 8 above: The put and call options as well as the option for securities lending (each as referred to under section 7.b.2 above) relate to the same collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Mediaset S.p.A. can acquire a voting rights position of 4.06% in total only once. The
acquisition of voting rights by way of a securties lending transaction under such financial instrument therefore results in a corresponding increase in the position of voting rights (attached to shares), but does neither have an effect on the total number of voting rights through the above-mentioned collar transaction, nor the total number of voting rights attached to shares and through Instruments.

Ad section 7.b.2. above: As the put and call options as well as the option for securities lending relate to the above-mentioned collar transaction under which Medlaset S.p.A. can acquire the position of 4.06% of the voting rights only once, such instruments were not to be aggregated. 


Date

29 May 2020














Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
