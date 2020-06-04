





03.06.2020 / 18:38







Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Wirecard AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Einsteinring 35

PLZ:

85609

Ort:

Aschheim b. München

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Nichtanwendung der Handelsbuchbefreiung nach § 36 Abs. 1 WpHG



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

26.05.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

0,38 %

5,19 %

5,56 %

123565586

letzte Mitteilung

0,01 %

0,004018109055 %

0,01 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060

0

464410

0,00 %

0,38 %

US97654L1089

0

2499

0,00 %

0 %

Summe

466909

0,38 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Rückübertragungsanspruch

n.a

n.a

1348787

1,09 %

Nutzungsanspruch

n.a

n.a

3429

0 %

Call option

19/06/2020 - 18/06/2021

n.a

1217500

0,99 %





Summe

2569716

2,08 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Swaps

15/07/2020 - 28/04/2025

n.a

Bar

1397650

1,13 %

Put option

19/06/2020 - 17/12/2021

n.a

Physisch

2217000

1,79 %

Futures

19/06/2020

n.a

Bar

222756

0,18 %







Summe

3837406

3,11 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BofA Securities, Inc

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

%

%

%

Managed Account Advisors LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Bank of America, National Association

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Bank of America, National Association

%

%

%

U.S Trust Company of Delaware

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BofA Securities, Inc

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited

%

%

%

BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited

%

%

%

ML UK Capital Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch International

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch International, LLC.

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I,L.L.C.

%

%

%

BofA Securities Europe SA

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

29.05.2020



