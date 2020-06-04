DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Correction of a release from 03/06/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Correction of a release from 03/06/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04.06.2020 / 17:01
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Street:
|Medienallee 7
|Postal code:
|85774
|City:
|Unterföhring
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Silvio Berlusconi
Date of birth: 29 Sep 1936
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
|Mediaset S.p.A., Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|11.73 %
|14.14 %
|24.16 %
|233000000
|Previous notification
|8.94 %
|15.22 %
|24.16 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000PSM7770
|0
|27338032
|0 %
|11.73 %
|Total
|27338032
|11.73 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Lent Securities (right to recall)
|30.11.2020 - 31.05.2024
|anytime
|23494968
|10.08 %
|
|
|Total
|23494968
|10.08 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Put Option
|24.09.2020 - 19.11.2020
|N/A
|Cash or physical, subject to certain condition
|9462000
|4.06 %
|Call Option
| 24.09.2020 - 19.11.2020
|N/A
|Cash or physical, subject to certain condition
|9000535
|3.86 %
|Option for Securities Lending
|19.11.2020
|anytime, subject to certain condition
|Physical if option is exercised
|5462000
|2.34 %
|
|
|
|Total
|9462000
|4.06 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Silvio Berlusconi
| %
| %
| %
|Finanziaria d"investimento Fininvest S.p.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Mediaset S.p.A.
|8.63 %
|7.49 %
|14.41 %
|Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.
|3.10 %
|6.65 %
|9.75 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Ad sections 6 and 8 above: The put and call options as well as the option for securities lending (each as referred to under section 7.b.2 above) relate to the same collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Mediaset S.p.A. can acquire a voting rights position of 4.06% in total only once. The acquisition of voting rights by way of a securties lending transaction under such financial instrument therefore results in a corresponding increase in the position of voting rights (attached to shares), but does neither have an effect on the total number of voting rights through the above-mentioned collar transaction, nor the total number of voting rights attached to shares and through Instruments.
Ad section 7.b.2. above: As the put and call options as well as the option for securities lending relate to the above-mentioned collar transaction under which Medlaset S.p.A. can acquire the position of 4.06% of the voting rights only once, such instruments were not to be aggregated.
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
|
