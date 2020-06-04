DGAP-Ad-hoc: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment





Kirn, 4 June 2020. The SIMONA Group is to acquire a 75 per cent interest in Stadpipe AS, Stadlandet, Norway. Stadpipe has established a strong market position when it comes to planning, producing and installing piping systems used in the aquaculture industry. The company has around 50 employees at its two sites in Norway. Its customers mainly consist of project planners and end-users in the fields of aquaculture, oil and gas, and industry. The product range primarily encompasses pipes, fittings, pre-manufactured components and tanks made of polyethylene (PE). Stadpipe is an owner-run company managed by the Sjåstad brothers.

SIMONA sees the rapidly growing global market for equipment used by fish farms as a core segment that the plastics processing company can serve both with products for tank systems and pipelines.

The acquisition offers SIMONA access to project planning companies and end consumers in the fish farming and fishing industry and opens up opportunities in this global growth market. Stadpipe"s product range complements and extends SIMONA"s existing portfolio of pipes and fittings.