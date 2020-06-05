DGAP-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS confirms ongoing talks with Daniel Grieder for the position of Chief Executive Officer

HUGO BOSS confirms ongoing talks with Daniel Grieder for the position of Chief Executive Officer



Metzingen, June 4, 2020. In searching for a successor for Chief Executive Officer Mark Langer, who will leave the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG with effect as of September 30, 2020, the Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board is currently in talks with Daniel Grieder, former CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe. HUGO BOSS will inform the capital market and the public about the progress of the discussions in accordance with the legal requirements.



 



