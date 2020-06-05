



DGAP-News: MagForce AG





/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous













MagForce AG and Affiliated European Clinics Support World Brain Tumor Day and Sponsor Various Patient Events to Raise Awareness for One of the Deadliest Oncological Indications

















05.06.2020 / 09:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MagForce AG and Affiliated European Clinics Support World Brain Tumor Day and Sponsor Various Patient Events to Raise Awareness for One of the Deadliest Oncological Indications

Berlin, Germany, and Nevada, USA, June 5, 2020 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, offering the NanoTherm Therapy System for the treatment of brain tumors, announced that they will together with affiliated European clinics sponsor various virtual patient events to support World Brain Tumor Day on June 8th, 2020 and raise awareness for this devastating disease.

World Brain Tumor Day occures every year on June 8th to raise awareness and inspire hope for patients living with this disease. According to current information from the Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe (German Brain Tumor Association)[i], each year, more than 8,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumor in Germany alone. Glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive form of brain tumors in adults with an incidence, i.e. the number of new cases per year, of about three patients per 100,000 people[ii]. Worldwide, over 700 new cases are recorded on a daily basis. Additionally, many other types of cancer cause metastases in the brain, which are known as secondary brain tumors. Despite major advances in treatment modalities, malignant tumors of the brain remain largely incurable and an unresolved therapeutic problem.

MagForce"s NanoTherm Therapy System provides a novel, nanotechnology-based approach for the treatment of solid tumors by introducing magnetic nanoparticles either directly into the tumor or into the resection cavity wall. These particles are subsequently heated by an alternating magnetic field that allows targeted treatment by irreparably destroying, or weakening, cancer cells making them more sensitive to concomitant radiotherapy or chemotherapy. Since the particles remain at the site of instillation due to their special coating, the surrounding healthy tissue is spared and the integration into multimodal therapy concepts are made possible. MagForce AG was granted the European CE certificate ("European Certification") and thus the official approval of the NanoTherm Therapy System for the treatment of brain tumors in Germany and all member states of the European Union.

"It is our goal to develop this technology as an effective cancer therapy for the successful treatment of patients worldwide," said Ben Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc. "Each year, we use our voice to shed light on this disease and support the affiliated brain tumor centers parterning with us in their numerous activities for brain tumor patients and their caregivers. We are happy to continue this tradition and have modified our activities to ensure the safety of all during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Münster, Germany - Patient Hotline Hosted by University Hospital Münster

The University Hospital of Münster (UKM) was one of the first medical centers in Germany to offer the NanoTherm Therapy System. Univ.-Prof. Dr. med. Walter Stummer, Director of the Neurosurgery Department at the University Hospital of Münster and Chair of the UKM Brain Tumor Centre, together with his team, have been treating brain tumor patients with MagForce"s NanoTherm Therapy System since early 2015.

This year, UKM will host a patient hotline with Dr. med. Michael Schwake, Head of the Spinal Surgery in the Clinic for Neurosurgery. During the open hotline, patients will have the opportunity to establish direct contact with the University Hospital Münster and put forth any questions they may have regarding brain tumors and multiple treatment options.

When: Monday, June 8th, 2019, 1:00-3:00pm CEST

Phone: 0800-42-50-58-3

On the occasion of World Brain Tumor Day, UKM also shares its experiences with the NanoTherm Therapy System as an innovative therapeutic option from a clinical but also a patient"s perspective in this press release: https://bit.ly/306ntpT

Zwickau, Germany - The Paracelsus Clinic Zwickau and MagForce Invite you to a Live, Online Patient Event on the Topic of Glioblastomas

The Paracelsus Clinic Zwickau and MagForce announced their cooperation on the occasion of last year"s World Brain Tumor Day. The Zwickau clinic is the fourth clinic in Europe to currently offer MagForce"s NanoTherm Therapy System for the treatment of brain tumors. Headed by Prof. Dr. med. habil. Jan-Peter Warnke, the department of neurosurgery cares for approximately 2,200 patients annually and performs an average of 1,500 surgeries per year, of which approximately 300 are primary gliomas.

Prof. Dr. Warnke on behalf of the Paracelsus Clinic Zwickau and MagForce invite patients and relatives to a live, online patient event where he will answer questions on the subject of glioblastomas: what is a glioblastoma, symptoms, diagnosis, therapeutic options and how to secure appointments for consultation hours.

When: Monday, June 8th from 4:30-5:30pm CEST

Phone: +496971049922, +493056795800 or +496950502596

Meeting ID: 848 3200 2487

Online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84832002487

Lublin, Poland - Alivia Cancer Foundation, SPSK4 Hospital and MagForce Invite you to a Webinar on the Treatment of Brain Tumors Using the NanoTherm Therapy System - We Share Knowledge





According to estimates, every fourth inhabitant of Poland is diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime, and every fifth will die from it. Although recent years have brought about rapid progress in the knowledge of pathomechanisms underlying each cancer, and cancer itself, contributing to many new drugs and therapies being launched onto the market, access to effective treatment options in Poland remain limited. As a result, the average Pole has a lower chance to survive 5 years with cancer compared to citizens of other European countries.

The Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4 (SPSK4) in Lublin, one of the leading brain treatment centers in Poland, has offered MagForce"s NanoTherm Therapy System as an additional treatment option for a year now, providing brain tumor patients from Poland and surrounding countries with faster access to the therapy after diagnosis while allowing them to be treated with the NanoTherm Therapy System in their home country.

Alivia Cancer Foundation, SPSK4 Hospital in Lublin and MagForce invite you to a webinar for patients on the occasion of World Brain Tumor Day. You can register and access the webinar titled "Treatment of Brain Tumors Using the NanoTherm Therapy System - We Share Knowledge" with the following link: https://alivia.clickmeeting.com/869724632/register

When: Monday, June 8th at 4:30-6:00pm CEST

Online: https://alivia.clickmeeting.com/869724632

Click here for the full program

MagForce continues to work diligently on establishing the NanoTherm Therapy System for the benefit of brain tumors patients throughout Europe.

About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.

MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The Group"s proprietary NanoTherm(R) therapy system enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles.

NanoTherm(R), NanoPlan(R), and NanoActivator(R) are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.

For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com

Get to know our Technology: video (You Tube)

Stay informed and subscribe to our mailing list

Contact:



Barbara von Frankenberg



VP Communications & Investor Relations



T +49-30-308380-77



M bfrankenberg@magforce.com

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

[i] Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe, https://www.hirntumorhilfe.de/helfen-spenden/benefizaktionen/welthirntumortag/

[ii] Glioblastom (GBM), https://www.glioblastom.de/

Contact:Barbara von FrankenbergVice President Communications & Investor RelationsT +49-30-308380-77E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com