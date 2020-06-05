





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Uwe

Last name(s):

Schroeder-Wildberg



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MLP SE





b) LEI

529900M25NF9TALIWQ20



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006569908





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition - Discretionary Order





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

5.40 EUR





73855.80 EUR



5.327604 EUR





169923.93 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

5.349331 EUR





243779.73 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-02; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



