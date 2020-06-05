

Nanogate SE: Delegation of Martin Hendricks as CEO



Göttelborn, Germany, June 5, 2020. The Supervisory Board of Nanogate SE today decided to temporarily delegate Martin Hendricks, Deputy Chairman of the Company"s Supervisory Board and Chairman of the HR Committee, to the Management Board of the Company as CEO for a period of one year. Martin Hendricks will take over as CEO on the Management Board, which currently includes Götz Gollan (CFO) and Robert Wittmann (COO), on 8 June 2020.



With the strengthening of the Management Board by Martin Hendricks, who has many years of experience as a top executive in various international groups, particularly in the automotive supply business (e.g. at Tenneco Inc., Lake Forest, Illinois/USA and Federal Mogul Motorparts, Southfield, Michigan/USA), the restructuring process of the Group within the framework of NXI-Plus is to be further accelerated.



Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,800 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.



True to its slogan "Reinventing the Possible", Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the three strategic areas Intelligent Surfaces, New Mobility and Artificial Metals.



