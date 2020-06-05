





















Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them





1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Juergen Nowicki

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive VP Engineering

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Linde public limited company

b)

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Ordinary Shares





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

b)

Nature of the transactions

Acquisition of 125 ordinary shares of Linde plc





Disposal of 64 ordinary shares of Linde plc.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





Acquisition





US$0.00

125 Ordinary Shares





Disposal







US$205.22

64 ordinary shares

d)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





N/A

N/A

e)

Dates of the transactions

2 JUNE 2020

f)

Place of the transactions

Outside of trading venue

g)

Additional Information

125 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the payout of a restricted stock unit (RSU) grant made on 24 April 2019. 64 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the RSU payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of US$205.22 per ordinary share).



























