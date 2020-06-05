DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.06.2020 / 16:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anne K. Roby
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive VP
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Linde public limited company
|b)
|LEI
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
|b)
|Nature of the transactions
|Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of
Ordinary Shares
The exercise of 9,405 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$102.22 per share and the withholding of 6,792 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$212.02 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, and the exercise of 15,790 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of $110.58 and the withholding of 11,732 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$212.25, resulting in 6,671 net shares that were sold at an average market price of US$211.97.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|Exercise
|
|
|US$102.22
|9,405 stock options
|
|
|US$110.58
|15,790 stock options
|
|
|
|
|
|Disposal
|
|
|US$212.02
|6,792 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|US$212.25
|11,732 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|US$211.97
|6,671 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|
|
|N/A
|N/A
|e)
|Dates of the transactions
|3 JUNE 2020
|f)
|Place of the transactions
|New York Stock Exchange
|g)
|Additional Information
|6,792 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc at a market price of US$212.02 and 11,732 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc at a market price of US$212.25 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
60353 05.06.2020
