DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

2020. június 05., péntek, 16:49















Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








05.06.2020 / 16:47




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them


[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

























































































1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Anne K. Roby
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive VP
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares


International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82


German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC


Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of

Ordinary Shares

The exercise of 9,405 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$102.22 per share and the withholding of 6,792 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$212.02 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, and the exercise of 15,790 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of $110.58 and the withholding of 11,732 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$212.25, resulting in 6,671 net shares that were sold at an average market price of US$211.97.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
     
    Exercise
    US$102.22 9,405 stock options
    US$110.58 15,790 stock options
     
    Disposal
    US$212.02 6,792 Ordinary Shares
    US$212.25 11,732 Ordinary Shares
    US$211.97 6,671 Ordinary Shares
       
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 3 JUNE 2020
f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange
g) Additional Information 6,792 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc at a market price of US$212.02 and 11,732 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc at a market price of US$212.25 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings.













05.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



60353  05.06.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum