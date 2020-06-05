



Hamburg, 5 June 2020





Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions

- Resolution to pay dividend of EUR 1.10 per share approved

- Actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board formally approved for the financial year 2019

- Dr Isabella Niklas elected to the Supervisory Board

Hapag-Lloyd AG shareholders approved today with the required majority all items on the agenda put to the vote at the virtual Annual General Meeting. This included the appropriation of the net profit and thereby the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.10 per share.

"In the last financial year, we continued to vigorously implement our Strategy 2023 and achieved a Group net result that was many times higher than in the previous year. In addition, we have gotten 2020 off to a relatively good start, which will give us a bit of tailwind for the rest of the year. The distribution of the dividends is consistent against the backdrop of the successful financial year - as well as a reflection of the close ties we enjoy with our shareholders," said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

The shareholders also approved the proposal of the Supervisory Board to elect Dr Isabella Niklas to the Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative. She is managing director of the HGV (Hamburger Gesellschaft für Vermögens- und Beteiligungsmanagement mbH), the asset management and holding company of the City of Hamburg, and will be replacing Dr Rainer Klemmt-Nissen, who resigned from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board at the end of today"s Annual General Meeting.

"I would particularly like to thank Dr Rainer Klemmt-Nissen, as representative of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, for his constant, energetic and constructive support of the Supervisory Board. At the same time, I look forward to working with his successor Dr Isabella Niklas, and I warmly welcome her to the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG," said Michael Behrendt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

Additionally, Hapag-Lloyd has gotten the year 2020 off to a decent start. In the second quarter, however, the corona crisis has become more visible with a very significant impact on transport volumes, which are being countered with financial precautionary measures as part of the Performance Safeguarding Program (PSP). According to the earnings forecast substantiated by the Executive Board in May, Hapag-Lloyd will continue to expect EBITDA of EUR 1.7 to 2.2 billion and EBIT of EUR 0.5 to 1.0 billion for the current financial year. However, unless there is a recovery in demand for container transport services earlier and stronger than expected in the market studies cited in the financial report for the first quarter 2020, the upper end of the forecast ranges is barely achievable from today"s perspective.

All voting results of today"s Annual General Meeting can be viewed in the Investor Relations section of the Hapag-Lloyd website at https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/calendar-events/annual-general-meeting.html.



About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 248 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world"s leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 13,000 employees and 394 offices in 129 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.6 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 122 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.



